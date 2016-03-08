Referee Eriksson: "Lichtsteiner is so nervous on the pitch..."
21 June at 20:55Stephan Lichtsteiner has a had lot of success with Juventus as he has now signed with Arsenal (he won an impressive seven straight league titles with the bianconeri and he also paticipated in two UCL finals with the club). The Swiss international left Juve on a free transfer as he is now a gunner.
Lichtsteiner is known for his strong character as Jonas Eriksson (European referee) had this to say on the matter (he spoke to the Swedish TV via IlBianconero):
" Lichtsteiner? He is the player that seemed to be the most nervous on the pitch. I refereed numerous games and he is the one who was the most excited in all the players I have ever seen. He always seems mad as it is impossible to have a dicussion with him...".
The Swiss appeared in 38 games on the season so far for club (Juve) and country (Switzerland) as he picked up 3 assists on the season.
Go to comments