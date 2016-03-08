Referee Marciniak with another error after Porto-Roma: non-existent penalty for Barcelona
13 March at 23:45A week ago, referee Szymon Marciniak was in charge of VAR in Porto-Roma and did not signalize a penalty call for Marega's contact with Schick in the penalty area of the Portuguese side. This evening, the Polish referee repeated himself and committed another serious error in the Champions League, which will be surely discussed.
In the match between Barcelona and Lyon, Marciniak gave the home side a penalty from which Lionel Messi unlocked the match, with the Blaugrana eventually winning 5-1 at the Nou Camp. However, reviewing the images, it was a foul from Luis Suarez on the opposing defender Denayer, rather than the opposite. This was not detected by the referee himself or his compatriot Raczkowski who was in charge of VAR.
