In fact, the Italian referees association, AIA, decided not to hand Orsato any game this round, resting him for the second time in a row. Instead, Orsato will fly to Qatar to officiate a game in the Qatar Super League on Saturday. The AIA issued a statement on the matter.

"The collaboration between the AIA and the Football Federation of Qatar continues: Daniele Orsato, in fact, has been called to officiate a game of the Qatar Super League, scheduled in Doha on Saturday 12 May", the statement read.

Orsato was heavily criticised after the game between Inter and Juve as the Nerrazurri felt hard done by, with Vecino getting sent off in the first half. Moreover, Pjanic arguably deserved a second yellow but Orsato let the play go on, a decision that has been criticised afterwards.

