Referee Profile: Daniele Orsato- the man who will officiate the Man Utd- PSG game

It has now been confirmed that Italian referee Daniele Orsato will referee the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game involving Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.



The 43-year-old belongs to a new batch of referees in Italy, who started off his career by officiating in the Serie C back in 2002.



Orsato refereed his first Serie A game back in 2006, when he officiating three games in the first division of Italy. His European adventure started in the Europa League back in 2010.



This season, he has refereed 3 games in the UEFA Champions League and was also refereed Manchester City's game against Lyon when the two sides faced each other in the group stage.



He has officiated 12 games in the Serie A and hasn't shown any red card so far this season, be it in the league or the Champions League. But he has shown 94 yellow cards in all competitions.



Last season, Orsato gave two red cards in the Serie A, brandishing a total of 100 yellows in the previous season.



