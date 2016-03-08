Referees assigned for the second round of Serie A
23 August at 16:30The Lega Serie A have officially announced the referees for the second round of the league, and which games they will officiate.
Cagliari vs. Sassuolo: Perluigi Pairetto
Fiorentina vs. Chievo: Rosario Abisso
Frosinone vs. Bologna: Gianluca Manganiello
Genoa vs. Empoli: Livio Marinelli
Inter vs. Torino: Paolo Mazzoleni
Juventus vs. Lazio: Massimiliano Irrati
Napoli vs. Milan: Paolo Valeri
Roma vs. Atalanta: Michael Fabbri
SPAL vs. Parma: Daniele Orsato
Udinese vs. Sampdoria: Federico La Penna
For Milan and Napoli, coincidentally, Paolo Valeri will be the referee. The 40-year-old also officiated an encounter between the two in Naples two years ago, which also took place in the second round.
