Reggina sets their eyes on former Arsenal striker Bendtner!

Nicklas Bendtner could be on his way back to Italy. Not in Serie A, not in Serie B, but… in Serie C. Shockingly, according to citynow.it, Reggina are attempting to acquire the former Juventus striker, who appeared for one season in Italy, when he made nine appearances and scored zero goals in the 2012/13 season. Developing through Arsenal, the striker has recently appeared for Nottingham Forest and Rosenborg, a club he is contracted to until December 2019, having joined the Norwegian side in 2017. In his time in Norway, he has appeared 57 times and scored 24 goals, his best with a club apart from Arsenal, with who he also scored 24 league goals.



Reggina’s director of sports Massimo Taibi is working hard to confirm the deal, although the likelihood of it happening is incredibly low. Regardless, Reggina will try anyway. The Calabrian club finished 7th in their Serie C group last season, and the acquisition of the 31-year-old Dane would almost certainly improve that going into next season.



Apollo Heyes