New AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has released an interview with As claiming that his move to the San Siro will not lead to Gigio Donnarumma’s exit.“The club did not make any promise. We did not talk about the personal issues, I know I will have to work hard to be a regular starter and I was not promised a starting spot.”“AC Milan are one of the best clubs in the World and this is going to be an exciting challenge. I am looking forward to it and I like the idea of finishing my career in Milan.”