The Italian Football Federation will hear Pepe Reina, Paolo Cannavaro and Salvatore Aronica over their links with people linked to the Mafia.Both Cannavaro and Aronica played for Napoli for a few years, whilst Reina will leave the San Paolo to move to AC Milan in the summer.Reina and Cannavaro got free tickets for Napoli’s official games for two of the Esposito brothers. According to the reports, there was also an ‘exchange of favours” that included the use of high-powered car belonging to the Esposito. In addition to that Cannavaro also tried to get free tickets for Napoli home games for members of the Lo Russo Mafia Family.Naples' anti-mafia department opened an investigation and the FIGC’s disciplinary committee will soon hear the three players.Reina will move to AC Milan in the summer, whilst Cannavaro and Aronica retired in 2017 and 2013 respectively.