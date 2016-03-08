Reina gives Liverpool boost as he sends message to Reds and Alisson - watch

27 April at 13:50
Pepe Reina is an AC Milan player but he still has Liverpool in his heart. The Spaniard keeps following the Premier League and the Reds with whom he won a Champions League back in 2005 (beating the Rossoneri in the incredible Instanbul final). 

Now, with Liverpool battling it out for the Premier League title, Reina has sent them a message on Twitter. The Reds beat Huddersfield last night with their goalkeeper Alisson who became the 5th goalkeeper in the Premier League history to keep 20 clean sheets in a season.

Alisson's latest achievement excited Reina who wrote this message on Twitter:

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.