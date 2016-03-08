Reina gives Liverpool boost as he sends message to Reds and Alisson - watch
27 April at 13:50Pepe Reina is an AC Milan player but he still has Liverpool in his heart. The Spaniard keeps following the Premier League and the Reds with whom he won a Champions League back in 2005 (beating the Rossoneri in the incredible Instanbul final).
Now, with Liverpool battling it out for the Premier League title, Reina has sent them a message on Twitter. The Reds beat Huddersfield last night with their goalkeeper Alisson who became the 5th goalkeeper in the Premier League history to keep 20 clean sheets in a season.
Alisson's latest achievement excited Reina who wrote this message on Twitter:
Alisson becomes only the 5th goalkeeper to record 20 clean sheets in a @premierleague season pic.twitter.com/ROcPBIVedP— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) 26 aprile 2019
