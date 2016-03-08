Reina gives Liverpool boost as he sends message to Reds and Alisson - watch

Alisson becomes only the 5th goalkeeper to record 20 clean sheets in a @premierleague season pic.twitter.com/ROcPBIVedP — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) 26 aprile 2019

Pepe Reina is an AC Milan player but he still has Liverpool in his heart. The Spaniard keeps following the Premier League and the Reds with whom he won a Champions League back in 2005 (beating the Rossoneri in the incredible Instanbul final).Now, with Liverpool battling it out for the Premier League title, Reina has sent them a message on Twitter. The Reds beat Huddersfield last night with their goalkeeper Alisson who became the 5th goalkeeper in the Premier League history to keep 20 clean sheets in a season.Alisson's latest achievement excited Reina who wrote this message on Twitter: