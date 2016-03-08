Reina: 'Milan is in good hands; no doubt we'll continue to grow'
01 June at 18:00AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has spoken to the press about the current off-field revolution taking place at the club; with both sporting director Leonardo and head coach Gennaro Gattuso both leaving their roles at the club - Leonardo resigning and Gattuso leaving by mutual consent.
Speaking to Sky Sport, Reina has said that:
"We have to wait, we can't do anything else. We hope the choices are the right ones. We must always put effort and respect first. Milan is in good hands, I have no doubts that the club will continue to grow."
