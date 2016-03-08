Reina, Napoli, Sassuolo and Palermo not be investigated by FIGC
03 July at 17:40New AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina has been handed a massive boost to the Italian Football Association (FIGC) for his alleged links to the Camorra. He is now joined by Napoli, Sassuolo and Palermo as well.
The former Liverpool and Napoli goalkeeper, along with Napoli, Sassuolo and Palermo, were being investigated by the Neapolitan anti-mafia for their alleged links with the mafia. Pepe Reina was not alone as Paolo Cannavaro and Salvatore Aronica were also being investigated.
A statement confirming the decision read, "The National Federal Court has declared inadmissable the referral of the clubs Naples, City of Palermo and Sassuolo; Paolo Cannavaro, José Manuel Paez Reina, the team manager Giovanni Paolo De Matteis, the head of the ticket office and security delegate Luigi Cassano, the marketing manager Alessandro Formisano and Coach Salvatore Aronica as part of the investigation by the Neapolitan anti-mafia commission. "
