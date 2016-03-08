Release clause of Man Utd target expires
19 June at 09:55The release clause of Napoli star Dries Mertens expired last Friday as clubs have already approached the partenopei.
Mertens has drawn links with a host of clubs already and during Belgium's impressive 3-0 win over Panama in the group stage of the World Cup yesterday, the forward scored the country's first goal, which will surely turn out to be one of the best of the tournament.
Corriere del Mezzogiorno report that Mertens' release clause expired last Friday and clubs will have to directly approach Napoli to sign him.
Mertens had a 28 million euros release clause, with PSG, Schalke and Atletico Madrid already having approached for the player. Two Chinese clubs have also made offers.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
