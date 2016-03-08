Release clause only obstacle in Zieliński’s contact extension: report
09 September at 10:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli and star midfielder Piotr Zieliński are finding it hard to agree on the contract renewal.
The Poland international has been at the club since 2013 and has scored 15 goals in 108 league appearances.
As per Il Mattino, both parties are in agreement that the current contract which expires in 2021 should be extended, however, a release clause is the final obstacle in concluding the deal.
The report stated that 25-year-old’s camp want the release clause to be around €65 million whereas Napoli want it to be around €90 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments