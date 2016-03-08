Release clause revolution: Roma deal blows to Chelsea, Man U and City
13 September at 18:15Roma are working on a collection of contract renewals to not only see stars like Daniele De Rossi and Edin Dzeko extend their stay with the club but also eliminate the release clauses in the contracts of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Kostas Manolas.
Daniele De Rossi’s contract with Roma expires in the summer of 2019 but the club could seek to extend the 35-year-old’s contract for at least another year. Dzeko currently earns €4.5 million a season, until 2020, whilst it appears, as per reports from LaRoma24, that he will extend until 2021 earning the same wages.
Manolas and Pellegrini will see renewals until 2022, tying them to the club long-term. Manolas has a release clause of €36million whilst Pellegrini has a release clause set at €30million.
Roma’s sporting director Monchi is working hard to eliminate these release clauses, so that they are not tempted away by bigger clubs with the spending power to do so. Manolas has been a target of Chelsea and Manchester United, whilst Manchester City have been linked with Pellegrini.
