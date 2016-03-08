Renato Sanches confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has confirmed that he wants to leave Bayern in search of more playing time.



Sanches was loaned out to Swansea City last season but the Portuguese youngster failed under the tutelage of Paul Clement. This season, Sanches has appeared only 16 times in the Bundesliga.



Recently though, Sanches has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern Munich in search of more playing time.



He told SportBILD: " Everyone knows I want to play more , five minutes are not enough for me. Playing is what I love, I do my best in every training session.



"My coach and my team mates know it too, I am always ready to play a few minutes a game, I trust myself and I want to do well every time I get the chance to play, I still have fifteen years of football ahead of me, the future can be good.



"I don't know if it will be a transfer on loan or outright, but I think I will leave Bayern. We will evaluate what is best for me, I just want to play more . "