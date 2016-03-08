Renewal of key Napoli player under threat due to Chinese offer
29 September at 14:45José Maria Callejon has been a key player since he arrived in 2013 and much of the talk out of the Napoli camp has been about the possible contract renewals of the Spaniard and his teammate Dries Mertens. The club would like to extend the stay of both players; however, it seems as this is far from certain at this point.
In the case of Callejon, the club would like to keep hold of their key piece, but at the moment a contract extension seems to be blocked. According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the reason for the halted contract talks is due to offers from China as clubs from the Chinese Super League continue to make offers of very high wages to the Spanish winger. It remains to be seen whether Callejon will want to extend his stay in Naples or if he will decide to cash in on one of these high-wage offers.
Claudio Perfetto
