Renewal with Napoli? Never say never: Mertens
02 October at 12:05Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens has refused to rule out a possibility to renew his contract with the club.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based outfit and there have been reports in the recent past suggesting that the club’s hierarchy is not interested in giving the 32-year-old one final mega contract which he is looking for.
Therefore, it is believed that Mertens, who is in exceptional form this season where he has scored four goals in five matches, will leave the club as a free agent in the summer of 2020.
While talking to a Belgian portal Sport-Voetbalmagazine as cited by Calciomercato.com, Mertens revealed that he is still unsure where he will be playing next season but believes he will not going to finish his career in his home country.
"Never say never,” said Mertens. “Everything is still very much open. I still have seven months left on my contract with Napoli and I still don't know where I will play next season. I will evaluate all the possibilities one by one. Renew or leave? I do not exclude anything. However, I don't think I will finish my career in Belgium.”
Mertens has joined Napoli in 2013 and has so far scored 88 goals in 210 league appearances over the course seven seasons.
