Torino have sent M’Baye Niang on loan to Rennes, in France,

The scorer of only four goals last season despite being signed for €15 million, the former Watford winger has had two difficult seasons, and could make the most of his second return to France to bolster his confidence.

A strong presence at Genoa in 2014-2015 and Milan the following campaign (he scored five league goals in each), the Frenchman struggled for playing time at Torino despite being a big signing for Sinisa Mihajlovic.

“Torino say goodbye to M’Baye and wish him a very satisfactory season,” the Granata wrote on their page after they announced that the 23-year-old is going on loan, with the right to buy him for €15m.

Niang had already returned to France in 2013/2014, going on loan to Montpellier, where he scored four Ligue 1 goals in 19 appearances.