Report: 40 clubs scouts observe Juve target Haaland in Liverpool tie
11 December at 16:05Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg’s striker Erling Braut Haaland was observed by the scouts of as many as 40 clubs in the UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool on Tuesday, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Europe after managing to score 28 goals along with providing seven assists in just 22 matches in all competition.
As per the latest report, scouts of 40 clubs were in the stand to evaluate the performance of Haaland in the match against the defending champions where Salzburg suffered a 2-0 defeat.
