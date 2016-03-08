Report: 48 hours important for Mandzukic’s move to Qatar
21 December at 14:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is edging towards making a move to Qatar, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
There have been reports of interest from the likes of Manchester United in Mandzukic who are looking to increase their squad depth after the departure of strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.
But as per the latest report, the former Bayern Munich striker is now edging towards a surprise move to Qatar and the next 48 hours will be extremely important in this regard.
Mandzukic was linked with two clubs from Qatar previously as well but the deal did not materialise for number of reasons.
The 33-year-old has been at Juve since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments