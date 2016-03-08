Report: Abbiati leaves AC Milan
10 July at 11:35According to Il Corriere della Sera Christian Abbiati has resigned as the club’s club manager. The former Rossoneri and Italy goalkeeper had been covering this role during the 2018/19 campaign but despite his very good relationship with Gennaro Gattuso he has decided to resign due to personal reasons.
American Found Elliott has now taken over at AC Milan as Yonghong Li has failed to deliver a € 32 million cash injection in the club.
