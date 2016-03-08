Report: Abraham edges closer to contract renewal with Chelsea
17 September at 11:00English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s in-form striker Tammy Abraham is edging closer to signing a new deal with the club, as per Daily Mail.
The 21-year-old is in a red-hot form for the London-based club this season where he is the league’s joint-leading goal scorer with seven goals.
Abraham’s efficiency in front of the goal has not gone unnoticed as it was reported that he has been attracting interest from some of the big clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid.
As per the latest development, the Blues have now turned their attention towards extending Abraham’s contract—which currently runs till 2022—for another year.
