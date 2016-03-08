Report: AC Milan agree fee for Chelsea midfielder, deal close

Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko set to join Milan on loan with option to buy for between €30-35 million according to Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio.



After a meeting held between his agent-brother, Leonardo and Paolo Maldini earlier today at Casa Milan, the French player is ready to move from London and join the Rossoneri on loan for next season.



The player has spent only one season at Chelsea and their new coach Maurizio Sarri does not consider him part of his plans for the new campaign.



Bakayoko has won Ligue 1 and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with Monaco before moving to the Blues, now he will be hoping to regain his form when he joins the Diavolo.



Milan have been eager to sign a top quality midfielder in this transfer window to complete their squad along with Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara, hoping Gennaro Gattouso's troops will bounce back in the Champions League next season.

