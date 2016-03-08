Report: AC Milan and Roma considering star swap deal
10 January at 15:40The January transfer market is in full swing and is approaching its hottest phase. AC Milan are set to make many changes during the months, while Roma's intention is to not make many shifts. Nevertheless, both clubs could sit down at the negotiation table and take advantage of an occasion that has arisen in the market dynamics.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via romanews.eu), the possibility of an exchange deal between the Rossoneri and the Giallorossi is gaining momentum. The players involved would be Milan's Suso and Roma's Cengiz Under, two players who have had disappointing seasons so far for their respective clubs.
The two clubs are currently studying the right formula that could bring the Spanish winger to the Stadio Olimpico and Under to the San Siro. An opportunity for both players to change the course of their season and relaunch their prospects in the middle of a gloomy season.
