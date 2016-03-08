Report: AC Milan annoyed with Ibrahimovic; contacts with Mandzukic

Therefore, as SportMediaset reports, Zvone Boban invited contacts with Juventus over Mario Mandzukic, who isn't included in the Bianconeri's plans. However, as the report states, it was just an enquire, meaning the Ibrahimovic track is still well alive.

It's no secret that AC Milan are looking for a striker in the January transfer window, following their struggles up front thus far this season. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is taking longer than expected to respond to their offer, which has annoyed the Rossoneri management.