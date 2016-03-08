Report: AC Milan back in for Politano; the player's stance
20 January at 14:00After the failure of the exchange with Spinazzola, Matteo Politano hasn't lost hope of leaving Inter, where he has ended up on the sidelines under the guidance of Antonio Conte. In other words, ahead of the Euros, he wants continuous playing time.
According to the latest reports from MilanNews.it, the winger's entourage are keeping the AC Milan, who are waiting to understand the situation of the player. The Rossoneri, in addition to Politano, have also been linked to Roma's Cengiz Under.
Politano, who doesn't want to close the Milan hypothesis, hopes that the transfer to Roma can be reopened somehow, even if the relationship between Inter and the Giallrosssi has more or less broken down. Therefore, the situation is a very complex one.
However, it's certain that the Italian international wants to find a new club before the transfer window closes, keen on getting more playing time.
