Report: AC Milan closing in on Veretout transfer as player pushes for move
14 July at 12:45Jordan Veretout is one of the protagonists of the Italian transfer market, with the player on his way out of Fiorentina. AC Milan and Roma are the teams most interested in the Frenchman and the coming days could be decisive for the midfielder's future.
According to Corriere dello Sport, it seems that Milan is now in pole position for the player's signature. The former Aston Villa man seems to have given his preference to the project of the Rossoneri compared to that of Roma.
However, there is an urgent need to improve the offer to Fiorentina. The Viola are not convinced enough to sell their star for less than 20 million euros. This limit has to be crossed, perhaps with a proposal of 18-19 million euros plus another 3-4 million in subsequent bonuses.
Moreover, Rocco Commisso's club has refused the inclusion of technical counterparts in the deal and have refused the hypothesis of having Biglia or Laxalt inserted in the negotiations.
Nevertheless, the deal is getting closer in favour of Milan and already on Monday, the decisive acceleration could be reached, with Marco Giampaolo's midfield beginning to take shape: after Kurnic and almost certainly Bennacer, Veretout could be another reinforcement at the San Siro.
