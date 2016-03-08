Report: AC Milan considering move for Juventus loanee, the details

An opponent tomorrow, an idea for the future. Riccardo Orsolini is in the thoughts of AC Milan, who are evaluating his profile for next season.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, waiting to see if there will be the margins to move for players of higher level, Leonardo is moving for objectives that will remain feasible with any position in the standings and with any outcome of the UEFA dispute.



The Juventus loanee represents the perfect identikit for the Rossoneri, according to the philosophy pointed out by CEO Ivan Gazidis on numerous occasions: young, talented, with interesting prospects and potential capital gain.



His contractual situation is as follows: By 23 June Bologna can sign him outright from Juventus for a fee of 14 million euros. The Bianconeri can make an immediate counteroffer, with Bologna receiving 6 million euros linked to the loan of a million and leading to a capital gain of 5 million.



Milan are observing the situation with attention, aware that the price for the player is set at around 20-25 million euros.