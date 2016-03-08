Report: AC Milan continue negotiations for Saint-Maximin, the details

AC Milan are looking for an attacker in these final hours of the transfer market. In the night there were contacts between intermediaries and Nice for the possible transfer of Allan Saint-Maximin to try and find an agreement.



According to Tuttomercatoweb, the French side requests a highly paid loan (10 million euros), which is too much for the Rossoneri, who have to keep an eye on Financial Fair Play regulations.



Leonardo is seeking a discount, while Nice would like a permanent transfer for around 25 million, despite the player asking coach Vieira to let him join Milan. In short, a conclusion to the deal is anything but close.