Report: AC Milan could announce Maldini's decision 'in the coming hours'

31 May at 19:15
AC Milan fans are eagerly waiting for Paolo Maldini's decision about his future with the Rossoneri, after both Gattuso and Leonardo left the club earlier this week.
 
According to reports, the former defender has been offered Leonardo's former role by CEO Gazidis, with only the 'yes' missing. MilanNews.it claims that the two left Casa Milan a while back, and that the decision could be announced in the coming hours.
 

