Report: AC Milan could opt for Argentine striker in January

One of the names on their radar is Adolfo Gaich, who plays for San Lorenzo in Argentina. Milan inquired about the player in the summer and could decide to make their move in January. According to TyC Sports ( via MilanNews.it ), a €10m offer is ready for the 20-year-old.

It's no secret that AC Milan need to reinforce their attack in January, having scored just 11 goals in 12 games. Therefore, the Rossoneri directors are working to identify possible solutions for Stefano Pioli's side, hoping to turn the situation around.