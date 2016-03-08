Report: AC Milan could sell Kessie to fund move for regista

Following a poor start to the season, although Stefano Pioli has managed to turn things around in recent weeks, AC Milan will be looking to add some reinforcements in the January transfer window. Therefore, the directors are at work to identify possible solutions.

In recent days, there have been talks of the Rossoneri wanting to sign a regista, despite currently having Ismael Bennacer in that position. The idea, however, is to move the Algerian to the left side of the midfield, thus freeing up the holding midfield role.

As reported by Sky Italia ( via MilanNews.it ), in the event that Franck Kessie leaves in January, Milan are ready to replace him by bringing in a regista. For the Ivorian, there are a few teams in Premier League that are interested in his services, while the Rossoneri don't consider him unsellable.

It remains to be seen what Milan will do, although we won't have to wait long as the window will open in just two weeks.