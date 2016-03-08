Report: AC Milan 'dreaming' of shock Icardi move
05 April at 16:00After a year, Mauro Icardi's future is set to once again be a puzzle for Inter Milan, as the former Nerazzurri captain seems very much set to leave PSG at the end of the season, as per yesterday's report from Sportweek. The question, however, remains, where could the striker end up this time?
According to Corriere dello Sport (via milannews.it), AC Milan's owners - the Elliott group - have a restructuring of the team in mind and a sensational move for Icardi could be a part of the process.
It would be a very difficult and expensive operation (about 100 million euros). The striker is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain but, as mentioned, he is set to leave France at the end of the season.
According to the Roma-based paper, his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, wants to bring her husband back to Serie A. Juventus remain a credible option but Inter would not want to risk reinforcing a direct rival.
For this reason, Milan could become an interesting solution. Despite the pandemic triggered by the Coronavirus, the Elliott fund has a very solid financial base and wants to bring the Rossoneri back up before selling the club.
However, they know that a leader and a player who makes a difference on the pitch is necessary. And if, perhaps, Luciano Spalletti, one of the candidates for the coaching position at the club, arrives in the summer, the dream could become a reality, seeing how well the two cooperated during their time at Inter.
