Report: AC Milan 'dreaming' of shock Icardi move

After a year, Mauro Icardi's future is set to once again be a puzzle for Inter Milan, as the former Nerazzurri captain seems very much set to leave PSG at the end of the season, as per yesterday's report from Sportweek . The question, however, remains, where could the striker end up this time? According to Corriere dello Sport (via milannews.it) , AC Milan's owners - the Elliott group - have a restructuring of the team in mind and a sensational move for Icardi could be a part of the process.It would be a very difficult and expensive operation (about 100 million euros). The striker is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain but, as mentioned, he is set to leave France at the end of the season.According to the Roma-based paper, his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, wants to bring her husband back to Serie A. Juventus remain a credible option but Inter would not want to risk reinforcing a direct rival.For this reason, Milan could become an interesting solution. Despite the pandemic triggered by the Coronavirus, the Elliott fund has a very solid financial base and wants to bring the Rossoneri back up before selling the club.However, they know that a leader and a player who makes a difference on the pitch is necessary. And if, perhaps, Luciano Spalletti, one of the candidates for the coaching position at the club, arrives in the summer, the dream could become a reality, seeing how well the two cooperated during their time at Inter.