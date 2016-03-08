Report: AC Milan drift away as Ibrahimovic could retire - the latest

However, the 38-year-old is certainly taking his time in the negotiations, yet to respond to the Rossoneri's first offer. Therefore, as time goes on, the operation is getting more and more unlikely. By the looks of it, he might not make a return after all.

According to today's edition of La Repubblica ( via Calciomercato.com ), Ibrahimovic is drifting further away from AC Milan for each day that passes. The striker could even decide to hang up his boots, retiring from his career as a footballer.

Per the newspaper, Ibrahimovic is thinking about the matter, and it remains to be seen when his final decision will arrive.

The Ibrahimovic saga continues. After leaving LA Galaxy for good, the Swedish international has been heavily linked with a return to Europa to finish his career, especially with AC Milan. The latter are looking for a striker to solve their issues up front and Ibrahimovbic is their no.1 target.