Report: AC Milan Europa League ban cancelled
20 July at 12:35
The CAS has decided to accept AC Milan’s appeal against their Europa League ban, Sky Sport and Il Sole 24 Ore reports.
The decision is going to be made official in the coming hours but according to the latest news circulating in Italy the Rossoneri will play in Europa League next season.
Marco Fassone showed some optimism yesterday after the hearing in front of CAS members.
“It was a very intense day”, Fassone said.
“We’ve been here since 9.30 am and there was lot of time to listen to us. I have the feeling that the members of CAS have heard well the details of our plan. They have all the elements to make a good judgment.”
Elliott representative Erick Tuill also attended the hearing.
AC Milan's shareholder meeting will take place this coming Saturday. Carlo Scaroni will be named new President and both Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli could be replaced by Elliott. The American Fund has revealed to have a long-term plan to restore the club's financial stability.
