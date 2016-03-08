Report: AC Milan eye Juve man as favourite for the defence

Just like in the summer, Milan are keen on Merih Demiral. The Turkish international hasn't lived up to expectations with the Bianconeri, which has opened the door for a January move. Certainly, if there is an opportunity, the Rossoneri will pounce on it.

After a poor start to the season, AC Milan are looking to reinforce their squad in January. In addition to the attack, the Rossoneri are also looking to strengthen themselves at the back, having eyed a Juventus defender as their main target.