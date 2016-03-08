Report: AC Milan eye Juventus duo

In fact, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport this morning, the Rossoneri's sporting director, Leonardo, appreciates both the defenders and would be willing to make a move if the opportunity comes.

However, Juventus are only looking to sell one of them if a reasonable offer arrives. In other words, a loan with an option to buy might not be possible for the San Siro side.

The future of Benatia and Rugani at Juventus remains uncertain, which has sparked some rumours regarding a potential move to AC Milan for one of them.