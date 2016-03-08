Report: AC Milan eye Mandzukic and Mertens amid Piatek's goal drought

Therefore, the Rossoneri could turn to the transfer market, sitting in 14th place with just 13 games. According to today's edition of Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), they have set their sights on two 'safe solutions': Mario Mandzukic of Juventus and Dries Mertens of Napoli.

The Croatian isn't part of the Bianconeri's plans, registering zero minutes for the club so far this season. Therefore, he is destined to leave in January, although there are several teams interested in his services. Per the report, it's just an idea for the time being.

As for the Belgian, his contract with the Partenopei expires next summer and there is no renewal in sight. In other words, the club could be forced to sell him in January. which could become a good opportunity for Milan. Both have enough experience to lift the Rossoneri's attack.

AC Milan are currently experiencing a crisis up front, having scored just 11 goals in the first 12 games. Above all, their strikers are struggling to get in form, especially Kris Piatek, who did so well in his first six months with the club.