Report: AC Milan eye move for Kjaer as Bonucci set for exit

AC Milan are already thinking of how to replace Leonardo Bonucci and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Rossoneri have set their sights on the former Roma and Palermo defender Simon Kjaer.



The Denmark international will see his Sevilla contract expire in 2021 and AC Milan want to make an attempt to sign him after Bonucci’s exit.



The Italian centre-back wants to return to Juventus but he is not the only defender expected to leave the club as Guetavo Gomez and Cristian Zapata could also leave the San Siro in the current transfer window.

