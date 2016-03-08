Report: AC Milan eye two candidates to replace Ibrahimovic - the details
27 April at 18:00Ahead of next season, AC Milan will have to sign a new striker as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to leave. At the moment, the first name on their wish list is Myron Boadu, AZ Alkmaar's 19-year-old striker, but recently Luka Jovic of Real Madrid has gathered steam.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews.it), the Rossoneri recently asked the Bernabeu side for more information on the Serbian striker. Several clubs are interested but Milan are determined to give it a shot, as Jovic fits their youth project.
This season, the former Eintracht Frankfurt man hasn't lived up to expectations set after arriving for a fee of €60m last summer. In fact, he has only played 8 games from start, featuring in a total of 24. These appearances have only resulted in a mere two goals, which of course isn't good enough.
However, during his time in the Bundesliga, he displayed great talent and the clubs interested are convinced that they can revive him.
