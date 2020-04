Report: AC Milan eye two candidates to replace Ibrahimovic - the details

Ahead of next season, AC Milan will have to sign a new striker as Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to leave. At the moment, the first name on their wish list is Myron Boadu, AZ Alkmaar's 19-year-old striker, but recently Luka Jovic of Real Madrid has gathered steam.According to today's edition of Tuttosport ( via MilanNews.it ), the Rossoneri recently asked the Bernabeu side for more information on the Serbian striker. Several clubs are interested but Milan are determined to give it a shot, as Jovic fits their youth project.This season, the former Eintracht Frankfurt man hasn't lived up to expectations set after arriving for a fee of €60m last summer. In fact, he has only played 8 games from start, featuring in a total of 24. These appearances have only resulted in a mere two goals, which of course isn't good enough.However, during his time in the Bundesliga, he displayed great talent and the clubs interested are convinced that they can revive him.