Report: AC Milan face €20m UEFA fine
17 May at 11:15According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, UEFA will fine AC Milan €15-20 million as a punishment for their failure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
European football’s governing body are set to deliver their final verdict on August 31st but, given the fact that the two parties have failed to reach a Settlement Agreement, Rossoneri directors accept they will face sanctions.
However, key figures at the club believe they should only be obliged to pay the same amount as Inter and Roma did a few years ago, with the rest of the sum to be suspended i.e. to be paid if they fail to comply with the Settlement Agreement.
Indeed, Yonghong Li is weighing up the possibility of asking previous ownership group Fininvest to share the penalty and pay part of the fine. After all, CEO Marco Fassone has made no secret of the fact that he feels Silvio Berlusconi and his colleagues are largely to blame for the club’s current problems.
