Report: AC Milan have a plan to sign €30m Juventus defender
17 November at 15:30
Ibrahimovic isn't AC Milan's only target for the Januar transfer window. As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanNews.it), they have set their sights on Merih Demiral. In fact, the Juventus man is their first choice for the defence.
As mentioned, the San Siro side are looking to add some experience to their squad with Ibrahimovic, but they also don't want to lose sight of their transfer philosophy. And the 21-year-old Turkish falls within these parameters.
Demiral's adventure at Juventus hasn't lived up to expectations and the Rossoneri could pounce on the opportunity. However, as the report states, it won't be easy to sign the defender, as the Bianconeri want around €30m to let him go.
In other words, they won't make any discounts. Therefore, per the report, Milan could sell the likes of Kessie and Rodriguez, who would bring in around €40m for the club.
