As reported by today’s edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Rossoneri have chosen Alessio Romagnoli and Giacomo Bonaventura as the primary candidates. Both of them have played for AC Milan for a long time, joining in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Current AC Milan captain Leo Bonucci is closing in on a return to Juventus, just one year after joining the San Siro side. However, the negotiations have taken a complicated turn as Chelsea have set their sights on Caldara, who Milan was supposed to get in exchange for Bonucci.

The Milan fans don't want another Bonucci situation, and therefore the armband should be given to an important and loyal player, two requirements that both Bonaventura and Romagnoli fulfil.

