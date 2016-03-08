Report: AC Milan have interest in Juve's star striker
31 May at 21:40According to "L'Oracolo Rossonero", it seems like Milan have interest in Juve star striker Gonzalo Higuain. L'Oracolo Rossonero has a lot of close Milan sources as they were the first ones to talk about the Ancelotti-Napoli move. Here is what he had to say on Milan's interest in Higuain (via IlBianonero):
" Juve, who haven't closed a deal yet for Perin, recently had a conversation with Milan concerning Donnarumma. The rossoneri shut the door as they aren't ready to sell Donnarumma in Italy. During this same conversation, Milan asked informations on Gonzalo Higuain. Juve told them that his price-tag is 55 million euros. It seems like Fassone is very interested in Higuain as Milan will think about it. This could be a Bonucci part 2 signing as Bonaventura could be included in the deal (like DeSciglio was in the Bonucci deal last summer)".
It is not a secret that Milan are looking for a new striker as Higuain could be an interesting name for them. They first have to wait for the FFP ruling....
