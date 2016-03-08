Report: AC Milan hold new contacts with Barcelona over defender; the offer

According to SportMediaset, the Rossoneri have held new talks with Barcelona over Jean-Clair Todibo, who has a €150m release clause in his contract. The offer is €8m plus a buy-back clause in favour of the Catalan side.

AC Milan are searching for a defender on the transfer market, following the injury of Leo Duarte and the slow recovery of Mattia Caldara. By the looks of it, they have identified several targets, having even made some moves for one of them.