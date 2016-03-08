Report: AC Milan interested in Atletico Madrid’s full-back
28 October at 12:25Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid’s right-back Santiago Arias, as per Tuttosport cited by Sportsmole.co.uk.
The 27-year-old has joined the Madrid-based outfit from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £11 million.
However, the Columbia international has failed to cement his spot in the playing eleven, especially after the arrival of Kieran Trippier from English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.
As per the latest report, hierarchy of the Milan-based club are eager to cash in on the situation and will make a move for the Colombia international in the summer of 2020.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments