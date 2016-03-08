Report: AC Milan keen on Roma winger as agent wants a transfer

AC Milan remain active on the transfer market after bringing in Ibrahimovic, Kjaer and Begovic. According to the latest reports, the Rossoneri are still keen on signing a winger despite the positive performances of Castillejo and Rebic as of late.

Sky Italia ( via MilanNews.it ) claim that the San Sido side are insisting on bringing in Cengiz Under from Roma, as the player's agent wants his client to find a new club this month.

However, the Giallorossi won't budge on their demands and thus Milan's offer will have to be adequate, per the report. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Turkish international can make the move up north, although it doesn't seem likely for now.

Furthermore, as mentioned, Castillejo and Rebic have done well in the last two games and the management will have to make a decision on who to move forward with.