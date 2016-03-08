Report: AC Milan likely to miss out Brazilian target due to UEFA
14 April at 18:30
Following to UEFA's decision to once again investigate AC Milan, the Rossoneri's market has seemingly been put on hold, which has caused a few problems for sporting director Leonardo.
In fact, as reported by Corriere Della Sera, Leonardo has already secured the 'yes' of Gremo's youngster Everton, despite the continuous pressure from Man City and other big teams. However, Milan are unable to close the deal due to UEFA, which according to the newspaper could lead to them missing out on the player, as well as other targets.
SempreMilan.com revealed yesterday that Leonardo was in Brazil a while back to meet the player's entourage and family. In addition to this, Paqueta and Pato have been in contact with the player. The price tag, though, is steep as Gremio are asking for around €50m, which is a lot considering Milan's FFP issues.
