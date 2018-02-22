Report: AC Milan line up summer swoop for PSG superstar
16 May at 10:40According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Paris Saint-Germain remain determined to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma during this summer’s transfer window, despite the fact that they are set to be sanctioned by UEFA for falling foul of their Financial Fair Play regulations.
The Rossoneri will not sell for anything less than €50 million, an asking price which PSG may well be unable to match depending on the extent to which they are sanctioned by European football’s governing body. Therefore, it would suit both clubs if they were able to agree an exchange deal which involved very little cash exchanging hands.
Indeed, Il Diavolo technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is hopeful that he could tempt Les Parisiens to allow Edinson Cavani to move to Milanello as part of the deal. The only issue with the former Palermo and Napoli striker’s potential arrival is that he currently earns €10 million per season.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
