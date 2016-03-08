Report: AC Milan make a move for Conte despite difficulties, Juve his first choice
01 May at 09:30Gennaro Gattuso will remain on the AC Milan bench until the end of the season but, regardless of how the campaign will end, his destiny is already marked: at the end of the season, his farewell is certain, with the Rossoneri already looking around for a new manager.
In these days, there are many names circulating in relation to Milan's bench, including that of Antonio Conte, who is currently without a team.
Today's edition of Corriere della Sera explains that, after a year off, the former Chelsea coach wants to go back to training and would like to do so on an Italian bench. For this reason, the main Serie A clubs dream of appointing Conte.
And in the last few days, even Milan moved on this front and joined the race. However, it remains very complicated as the Rossoneri still unsure which European competition they will play next season and are always the FInancial Fair Play constraints that make everything more difficult.
In addition to the Milanese club, Roma are also dreaming about Conte, with Inter and especially Juventus also on the track. The Bianconeri, in fact, are his first choice, while Inter Milan have already had contacts in recent weeks.
There are many suitors for Conte, without forgetting foreign teams like PSG. A little more time will be needed for clarity in Conte's future and then everything will be clearer.
